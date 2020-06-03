US - China trade relations update - souring further
Greg had the news overnight on reports that China state companies have cancelled some US farm shipments.
Another couple of items also about:
- US Commerce Department said their new found of restrictions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions it announced last month will take effect Friday (here is the post on these restrictions as they were announced last month: US to add 33 Chinese firms, institutions to an economic blacklist - accusation of helping China spy, links to WMDs)
- and also that US to suspend Chinese airline passenger flights starting June 16
Everything is just fine according to the orange clown: