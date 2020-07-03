US Coronavirus cases rise by nearly 55,000 on Thursday, largest daily increase by any country in the world

Not a world record to be proud of .

Number is via Reuters doing the tally
US deaths now total more than 128,500. The latest forecast I have seen is for 150,000 by July 18. 
Totals across the globe, the leader board:
World: 10,815,117
  • U.S.: 2,735,339
  • Brazil: 1,484,614
  • Russia: 660,231
  • India: 604,641
  • Peru: 292,004
  • Britain: 285,266
  • Chile: 284,541
  • Spain: 250,103
  • Italy: 240,961
  • Iran: 232,863

