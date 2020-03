CDC numbers aren't up to date

The CDC reports that US coronavirus cases are up to 85,356 compared to 68,440 a day ago. That's a 24% rise.





However the numbers don't appear to contain the latest data from New York. Governor Cuomo today released a graph that said 91,029 cases.









But even the New York numbers on Florida aren't up to date. That state just reported that they're at 2,769 compared to 2,477 on the chart.