US coronavirus - Texas new cases up 7,915 to nudge 176,000

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The trend is very strongly higher for both cases and deaths in Texas.

Hopefully that reverses soon, news from a few minutes ago:
Texas, daily deaths from the infection:
Total of 175,977 cases, as of 3.40pm Texas time
  • 2,525 deaths (+44)
  • 7,382 current hospitalizations (+478), that is a record high. UP 5,000 odd from only 2 weeks ago. 



