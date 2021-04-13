US CPI, keep calm? RBC warns the risk is of 5%+ inflation ahead.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US inflation numbers released Tuesday (US time) were greeted with a degree of calm:

RBC, though, is raising alarm bells (bolding is mine):

There is ... plenty of momentum in pricing and pricing intentions. 
  • The March small business survey (NFIB) showed 34% of firms plan to increase selling prices - unchanged from last month. The last time this metric was up here, headline CPI was printing well north of 5% y/y (and largely on the back of oil prices that shot up well over $100/bbl). 
We know that energy is only part of the story this time around as evidenced by broad-based inflation non-energy inputs. 
  • Rising pricing intentions point to price pass-through of these rising inputs to end-user prices as the reopening takes hold. With consumers awash in cash the likelihood the price pass-through sticks seems elevated. As flagged by PPI consumer prices last week and NFIB now, the risk case for consumer inflation has a 5-handle on it. 

"Transient' inflation is the consensus expectation at the Fed .... RBC says no ...  



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose