US CPI, keep calm? RBC warns the risk is of 5%+ inflation ahead.

The US inflation numbers released Tuesday (US time) were greeted with a degree of calm:

RBC, though, is raising alarm bells (bolding is mine):





plenty of momentum in pricing and pricing intentions.

The March small business survey (NFIB) showed 34% of firms plan to increase selling prices - unchanged from last month. The last time this metric was up here, headline CPI was printing well north of 5% y/y (and largely on the back of oil prices that shot up well over $100/bbl). We know that energy is only part of the story this time around as evidenced by broad-based inflation non-energy inputs.

Rising pricing intentions point to price pass-through of these rising inputs to end-user prices as the reopening takes hold. With consumers awash in cash the likelihood the price pass-through sticks seems elevated. As flagged by PPI consumer prices last week and NFIB now, the risk case for consumer inflation has a 5-handle on it. There is ...We know thatas evidenced by broad-based inflation non-energy inputs.





"Transient' inflation is the consensus expectation at the Fed .... RBC says no ...







