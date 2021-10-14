US debt ceiling news - McConnell expected to cave in again

Only this week we had a resolution (short-term) of the US debt limit, it was raised through until December.

I thought we'd get a break from news about it for a few weeks.

White House banking on another McConnell retreat over the debt ceiling

Link here for more. These debt ceiling negotiations always (in the past) get resolved with a higher limit. Every time. Will this time be different? Maybe McConnell won't back down this time? I dunno.





US political reporters POLITICO with this: