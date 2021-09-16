US dollar buying continues but Treasury yield rise stalls

Author: Adam Button

A look at the dollar trade

More of a 'risk-off' tone is settling over the market with the S&P 500 down 20 points, erasing half of yesterday's rally. Initially stocks and the dollar rose in tandem but the trade is changing.

In bonds, 10-year yields rose as high as 1.351% but have retraced to 1.336%.
US 10 year rates
USD/JPY has followed the same path.

For the dollar more broadly, it's benefiting against the commodity currencies and sterling as risk trades sink.

