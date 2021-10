USD/JPY climbs to session high

The US dollar caught a broad bid in the past few minutes. I don't see any news behind it but keep an eye on USD/JPY, which is up to the best levels since Sept 30.





Hourly chart:





US equities look set for a moderate bounce after yesterday's rout. S&P 500 futures are up 14 points with the Nasdaq set to open 36 points higher.