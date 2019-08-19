US dollar matches the highs of the year

Bloomberg Dollar Index matches May 31 high

The US dollar continues to threaten a breakout.





The Dollar Index is the traditional marker of the 'dollar' but it's a bad index because of its heavy euro-weighting. A better one is the Bloomberg index because it's trade weighted.







It just hit 1212.37 to watch the May high. One tick higher and it will be at the highest levels since December. Beyond that, the 2017 high is about 5% away.





The Dollar Index, by the way, is already at the 2017 highs. What's great about it is that it has a much longer track record. It would need to rally more than 20% to get back to the highs of the early 2000s.