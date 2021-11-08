US Energy Sec: "Hopefully, there will be an announcement" on actions this week

Cryptic comments from the US energy secretary





On MSCBC, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the president could back up his talk on taking action regarding oil prices this week.





"He's certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the bump, because it is a global market," she said. "Hopefully, there will be an announcement or so this week."





That's a vague comment and it continues to beg the question: What powers does the president have? Releasing oil from the SPR is the obvious avenue to take but that oil is supposed to be reserved for true supply emergencies, not $80 oil.

