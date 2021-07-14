US equity close: Gains mostly fade after touching a record high

S&P 500 up 8 points or 0.2% to 4369

Nasdaq down 0.1%

DJIA +0.1%

Russell 2000 -1.6%

TSX -0.1%

A more-patient sound Powell gave equities a lift early but the boost faded. Ultimately, we closed in the middle of the day's range, which is a surprise to me given that infrastructure is also making progress. That said, the underperformance in the Russell 2000 and higher corporate taxes are no coincidence.





