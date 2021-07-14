US equity close: Gains mostly fade after touching a record high
Closing changes in the main US bourses
- S&P 500 up 8 points or 0.2% to 4369
- Nasdaq down 0.1%
- DJIA +0.1%
- Russell 2000 -1.6%
- TSX -0.1%
A more-patient sound Powell gave equities a lift early but the boost faded. Ultimately, we closed in the middle of the day's range, which is a surprise to me given that infrastructure is also making progress. That said, the underperformance in the Russell 2000 and higher corporate taxes are no coincidence.