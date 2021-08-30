US futures a touch higher ahead of North American trading
It has been a calm and steady sessionEquities are keeping a little higher on the day so far as the market continues to breathe a little easier after the gains last week. US futures are up slightly around 0.1% and have stuck around these levels throughout European morning trade.
There isn't much to really shake things up as there weren't any major headlines and with London also out today, it is making for a bit of a quieter session.
In FX, there isn't much to work with either although the franc is a notable laggard as EUR/CHF climbs back near 1.0800 while USD/CHF moves up from 0.9115 to 0.9150. I'm not seeing much in that besides flow-based action amid lighter conditions to start the week.