US futures a touch higher ahead of North American trading

It has been a calm and steady session









There isn't much to really shake things up as there weren't any major headlines and with London also out today, it is making for a bit of a quieter session.







In FX, there isn't much to work with either although the franc is a notable laggard as EUR/CHF climbs back near 1.0800 while USD/CHF moves up from 0.9115 to 0.9150. I'm not seeing much in that besides flow-based action amid lighter conditions to start the week.

Equities are keeping a little higher on the day so far as the market continues to breathe a little easier after the gains last week. US futures are up slightly around 0.1% and have stuck around these levels throughout European morning trade.