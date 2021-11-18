US futures buoyed as Wall Street looks to enter the fray

US futures have gradually inched higher in European trading

S&P 500 futures +0.3%

Nasdaq futures +0.6%

Dow futures +0.2% That is keeping the overall risk mood in a better spot going into the session ahead, following a bit of a light setback in trading yesterday.





Despite the mixed tones so far this week, US stocks are keeping near record highs and that reaffirms sentiment that buyers are still keeping the faith for the time being.





There hasn't been any major headlines or significant data releases to shake things up and besides the US weekly jobless claims today, there isn't much else for investors to work with before the weekend comes.