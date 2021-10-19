US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Risk stays in a better spot to start the week





Dip buyers stepped in yesterday to secure a modest advance after some sluggish tones and the more optimistic mood is continuing so far today with S&P 500 futures less than 1% away from its all-time highs currently.





Supply chain issues and inflation worries are still two key factors weighing on sentiment but so far, equities are continuing to take things in stride since last week.





There will be a host of Fed speakers coming up later in the day but I don't expect anything new to the whole taper and inflation narrative if anything else.





But as we get closer to an imminent taper announcement in November, there might be bouts of volatility to follow especially as we get closer to month-end next week.