US health officials to recommend some vaccinated people resume wearing masks
NYT report
- The US will recommend some vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances
From the NYT:
Reversing a decision made just two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances.
This shift could be hurting sentiment today. We'll wait for the CDC release for more details.