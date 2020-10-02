US House has passed the Democrats' coronavirus economic relief bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

To be expected, its a D controlled chamber.

The bill will head off to the upper house where its expected to fail - the Senate is a Republican controlled chamber and so far has shown little inclination to approve House bills on this next round of stimulus. 

I did some posts earlier, long story short is agreement does seem unlikely, time is ticking away on a pre-election stimulus package. : 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose