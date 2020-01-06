US House speaker says will introduce resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran

US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, says the House will introduce and vote on a 'War Power Resolution' this week









Just take note that Congress returns from its holiday recess today and there is also still the impeachment trial to consider - if the House ever does send the articles of impeachment to the Senate that is.





She notes that the resolution "reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days".