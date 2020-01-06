US House speaker says will introduce resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran
US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, says the House will introduce and vote on a 'War Power Resolution' this week
She notes that the resolution "reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days".
Just take note that Congress returns from its holiday recess today and there is also still the impeachment trial to consider - if the House ever does send the articles of impeachment to the Senate that is.