US July final Markit services PMI 53.0 vs 52.2 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Services data from Markit

Markit services
  • Initial reading was 52.5
  • Prior was 50.9
  • Composite PMI 52.6 vs 51.6 prelim
  • Services sector employment 52.5 vs 52.2 prior
  • Composite employment 52.1 vs 51.7 prelim and 52.1 prior
The ISM non-manufacturing survey is due at the top of the hour. The consensus is 55.5 from 55.1 prior. I don't think it's going to matter to markets. Trump's announcement was a game-changer and the market is now wholly concerned with how the economy will perform from Aug 1 and beyond (especially after Sept 1 when the tariffs go into effect).
