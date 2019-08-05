US July final Markit services PMI 53.0 vs 52.2 expected

Services data from Markit





Initial reading was 52.5

Prior was 50.9

Composite PMI 52.6 vs 51.6 prelim

Services sector employment 52.5 vs 52.2 prior

Composite employment 52.1 vs 51.7 prelim and 52.1 prior



The ISM non-manufacturing survey is due at the top of the hour. The consensus is 55.5 from 55.1 prior. I don't think it's going to matter to markets. Trump's announcement was a game-changer and the market is now wholly concerned with how the economy will perform from Aug 1 and beyond (especially after Sept 1 when the tariffs go into effect).