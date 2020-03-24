US March prelim Markit services PMI 39.1 vs 42.0 expected

Record low for services PMI



Prior was 49.4 prior

Markit manufacturing PMI 49.2 vs 43.5 expected

Prior manufacturing PMI 50.7

Composite PMI 40.5 vs 49.6 prior

The manufacturing PMI is a surprise but the market is likely to shrug it off, similar to the German one earlier today.







Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson,Chief BusinessEconomist at IHS Markit,said:



