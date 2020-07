May 2020 consumer credit from the Fed



Prior was -$68.7 (revised to -$70.2B)



Revolving -$24.3B

Non-revolving +6.0B



It's going to be tough to get credit for the remainder of the year but revolving debt is generally credit cards and that's being paid down (or not extended). There was growth in non-revolving loans, which are generally autos and consumer goods.