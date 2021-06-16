US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 June +4.2% vs -3.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 11 June 2021

Prior -3.1%

Market index 672.4 vs 645.4 prior

Purchase index 266.3 vs 262.1 prior

Refinancing index 3,026.6 vs 2,869.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.11% vs 3.15% prior

The prior week's release can be found here . Both purchases and refinancing activity showed a modest rebound in the past week but the trend as of late is still hinting at some pressure on housing market activity in general.





The balance between the economic reopening and higher rates is still one that is being sorted out and that has been ongoing for quite a number of months already.



