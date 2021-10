Market index 686.1 vs 684.5 prior

Purchase index 279.8 vs 275.7 prior

Refinancing index 3,023.0 vs 3,037.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.18% vs 3.14% prior

A modest increase in mortgage activity despite higher rates once again, with the jump in purchases offsetting the decline in refinancing applications. That said, with higher rates and high prices, it will pose a challenge to demand conditions in the weeks ahead.