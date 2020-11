Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden by a larger than expected margin.

Trump is tweeting that 'we will win', he has still been unable to accept his loss. Another way to look at this though is he is setting himself up to contest the 2024 election. Trump has shown he is a formidable opponent, he did, after all, take the 2016 election win.





Another Trump vs. Biden contest in 4 years?