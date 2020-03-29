US President Trump wants a tax break for firms sending employees for a meal at a restaurant

Live link to Trump's coronavirus briefing is here

The President wants to restore the full corporate tax deduction for sending employees to a restaurant for a meal, and for entertainment

intended to help struggling restaurants

I am not sure if this will come into effect after the crisis has passed. Social distancing would make this problematic at this stage.





More:

Trump to extend virus guidelines to April 30

That is, social distancing etc. guidelines. What this means is he is backing away from reopening the economy by Easter, out to Apr 30.



