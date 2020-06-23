US president Trump: Virus cases are going up in the US because of more testing

Trump tweets about rising coronavirus cases in the US





"Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"

Rightttt. Surely this has nothing to do with increased social activity across the country due to the reopening of the economy. As sad as it may be, this is the "price to pay" when trying to ensure economic activity is somewhat sustained during this period.





The rise in Florida cases last week already sort of debunked the theory that it is solely due to more testing and the rise in hospitalisations in Texas is also a testament to that.





If anything, the above remark can be seen as Trump not going to change his stance about how things are being handled at the moment.





Given that nothing is going to change on that front, it sure looks like virus cases will continue to climb and the fear is that this will start to weigh more heavily on medical capacity - which can be rather tragic as we have experienced months ago.



