US Q4 advance GDP +2.1% vs +2.0% expected

Prior quarter was +2.1%

Personal spending +1.8% vs +2.0% expected



GDP price index +1.4% vs +1.8% expected

GDP deflator +1.5% vs +1.8% expected



Business investment -1.5%

Home investment +5.8%

Business investment in structures -10.1%



GDP ex motor vehicles +3.0%

Year-over-year GDP +2.3%

Exports +1.4%

Imports -8.7%



The story here is that inflation numbers were soft, which has pushed up GDP above expected but nominal GDP was soft.

If that's the case again, you could see this number revised to 1.8%.







Aggregate 2019 growth was 2.3% compared to 2.9% last year. It's the softest year of growth since 2016.





Contributions to GDP (percentage points):

