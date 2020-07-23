US Sec State Pompeo says China President Xi is a true believer in totalitarian ideology

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Must distrust China

  • Xi is a true believer in bankrupt totalitarian ideology
  • China using "slave labour"
  • Huawei a true national security threat 
  • Chinese consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and IP theft
  • Chinese people distinct from the Chinese Communist Party - must engage with the people 
  • Communists always lie
  • CCP fears the Chinese peoples' opinions
  • its time for free nations to act to protect their own economic prosperity, its ideals from the tentacles of the CCP 
  • "The old paradigm of blind engagement with China has failed. We must not continue it. We must not return to it."


