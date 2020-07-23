US Sec State Pompeo says China President Xi is a true believer in totalitarian ideology
Must distrust China
- Xi is a true believer in bankrupt totalitarian ideology
- China using "slave labour"
- Huawei a true national security threat
- Chinese consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and IP theft
- Chinese people distinct from the Chinese Communist Party - must engage with the people
- Communists always lie
- CCP fears the Chinese peoples' opinions
- its time for free nations to act to protect their own economic prosperity, its ideals from the tentacles of the CCP
- "The old paradigm of blind engagement with China has failed. We must not continue it. We must not return to it."
Earlier: