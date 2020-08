Results of the $50 billion US 2-year note sale

$50 billion is a record size for a two year auction

2.78 bid-to-cover vs 2.34 prior

Directs 13.7% vs 14.8% prior

Indirects 57.6% vs 45.8% prior



The bid was a tad stronger than expected. It's insane how eager the market is to lend the US Treasury money. Tomorrow we get $51B in 5s and on Thursday it's $47B in 7s.