US September advance retail sales -0.3% vs +0.3% expected

September 2019 US retail sales data:





Prior was +0.4% (revised to +0.6%)

Ex autos -0.1% vs ++0.2% expected

Prior ex autos 0.0% (revised to +0.2%)



Ex autos and gas 0.0% vs +0.3%

Prior ex autos and gas +0.1% (revised to +0.4%)



Control group 0.0% vs +0.3% expected

Prior control group +0.3% (unrevised)

This is the first decline in seven months and these are poor numbers. The revisions mitigate a bit of the pain but the report hits at a delicate time ahead of the Oct 30 FOMC meeting and will tilt some voters towards supporting a cut.





Guy Lebas from Janney Capital Management highlights that there were many one-off declines in the retail sales report. One was building materials down 1.0% in the month. This was likely due to returns after Hurricane Dorian largely missed Florida. Car sales were also down 0.9%.

