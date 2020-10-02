US September non-farm payrolls +661K vs +875K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US September 2020 jobs report

US unemployment rate
  • Prior was +1371 (revised to +1489K)
  • Unemployment rate 7.9% vs 8.2% expected
  • Prior unemployment rate 8.4%
  • Rate without misclassification issues 8.3% vs 9.1% prior
  • Participation rate 61.4% vs 61.9% expected
  • Prior participation rate 61.7%
  • Underemployment rate 12.8% vs 14.2% prior
  • Average hourly earnings +0.1% m/m vs +0.4% expected
  • Average hourly earnings +4.7% y/y vs +4.8% expected
  • Average weekly hours 34.7 vs 34.6 expected
  • Two month net revision +145K
  • Change in private payrolls +877K vs +875K expected
  • Change in manufacturing payrolls +66K vs +35K expected
  • 2.41m unemployed for 27 weeks or more (long term threshold)
The fall in unemployment below 8% is a headline-grabber but the 0.5 pp fall in unemployment comes with a 0.3 pp fall in participation so it's partially a mirage. Falling participation isn't good for the economy and suggests some people are drifting towards long-term unemployment, or getting disconnected from the labor force. Overall participation is 2.0 points below pre-COVID.

Overall though, this is a solid report and certainly better than expected. The market reaction has been minimal.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose