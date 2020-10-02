US September non-farm payrolls +661K vs +875K expected

Participation rate 61.4% vs 61.9% expected

Prior participation rate 61.7%

Underemployment rate 12.8% vs 14.2% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.1% m/m vs +0.4% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.7% y/y vs +4.8% expected

Average weekly hours 34.7 vs 34.6 expected

Two month net revision +145K

Change in private payrolls +877K vs +875K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +66K vs +35K expected

2.41m unemployed for 27 weeks or more (long term threshold)



The fall in unemployment below 8% is a headline-grabber but the 0.5 pp fall in unemployment comes with a 0.3 pp fall in participation so it's partially a mirage. Falling participation isn't good for the economy and suggests some people are drifting towards long-term unemployment, or getting disconnected from the labor force. Overall participation is 2.0 points below pre-COVID.





Overall though, this is a solid report and certainly better than expected. The market reaction has been minimal.

