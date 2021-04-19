US stock futures modestly lower after record on Friday

Too much, too soon?

The non-stop records in US equities are set for a break at the open, but only a small one. US equity futures a slightly lower with S&P 500 futures down 5 points after Friday's 15-point gain.





Earnings continue this week ( here's the schedule ) with Coca-Cola reporting before the open. KO is trading at $54.00 from $53.69 at the close on Friday after beating on revenues and earnings. The company reaffirmed guidance.





"We are encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up, and we remain confident in our full year guidance," CEO James Quincey said in a statement.





Meanwhile, a story to keep an eye on is Infinity Q, which is a New York hedge fund with about $3 billion under management. It's liquidating after mis-pricing issues.

