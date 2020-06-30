US stocks end the quarter with a bang
Nasdaq best quarter since 2001
The US stocks are ending the quarter with a bang.
The numbers for the day are showing:
- Major averages post the 3rd straight monthly gain
- Dow best quarter since 1987
- S&P best quarter in 22 years (1998)
- NASDAQ index NASDAQ best quarter since 2001
- S&P index up 47.05 points or 1.54% the 3100.29
- NASDAQ index up 184.61 points or 1.87% at 10058.76
- Dow industrial average up 217.08 points or 0.85% at 25812.88/
For the month, the numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 1.84%
- NASDAQ index up 5.99%
- Dow industrial average up 1.69%
Although the NASDAQ index had a near 6% gain for the month, it was surpassed in Europe by the German Dax up 6.25% in the euro stock index up 6.03%. The UK FTSE 100 and the Nikkei index lagged with gains of 1.53% at 1.49% respectively for the month.
For the quarter, the numbers were stellar for all the major indices:
- S&P index up 19.95% (best since 1998)
- NASDAQ index up 30.63% (best since 2001)
- Dow industrial average up 17.77% (best since 1987)
Finally year to date, sold the NASDAQ index move further into the black for the year. The S&P index and Dow industrial average remain negative:
- S&P index, -4.04%
- NASDAQ index, +12.11%
- Dow industrial average, -9.55%
For the year the NASDAQ index outpaces all the other major indices around the globe. In fact is the only major indices that is positive on the year. The UK FTSE 100 is down -18.2%.