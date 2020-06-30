US stocks end the quarter with a bang

For the month, the numbers are showing:

S&P index up 1.84%



NASDAQ index up 5.99%



Dow industrial average up 1.69%



Although the NASDAQ index had a near 6% gain for the month, it was surpassed in Europe by the German Dax up 6.25% in the euro stock index up 6.03%. The UK FTSE 100 and the Nikkei index lagged with gains of 1.53% at 1.49% respectively for the month.











For the quarter, the numbers were stellar for all the major indices:

