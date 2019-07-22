US trade negotiators headed to China next week
Face-to-face meetings coming together
US trade negotiators are likely to visit China next week for the first face-to-face meeting since the G20, according to the South China Morning Post, who cites sources.
An important detail in the report is that Mnuchin will join negotiations along with Lighthizer. Those are top guys but Mnuchin is more of a trade dove so that's a small signal that the US wants to get a deal done.
Trade progress has been slow since the G20 but the US announced it would exempt 110 Chinese products in a goodwill gesture.