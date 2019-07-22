US trade negotiators headed to China next week

Face-to-face meetings coming together

US trade negotiators are likely to visit China next week for the first face-to-face meeting since the G20, according to the South China Morning Post , who cites sources.





An important detail in the report is that Mnuchin will join negotiations along with Lighthizer. Those are top guys but Mnuchin is more of a trade dove so that's a small signal that the US wants to get a deal done.





Trade progress has been slow since the G20 but the US announced it would exempt 110 Chinese products in a goodwill gesture.

