U.S. Treasury auctions off 20-year bonds at a high yield of 2.065%

Auction grade: D+

Highlights.

The only bright spots was the bid to cover was average over the last six months and the Directs were higher than the average as well.

The international demand was less than average.

The dealers were saddled with more than average

The auction required a 1.4 basic point concession to float the issue (vs the WI yield at the time of the auction).

Overall, that puts the grade at less than a C (average). Is it C- or D+? You can go either way.