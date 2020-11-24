US treasury auctions off $56 billion of 7 year notes at a high yield of 0.653%

Results from the 7 year note auction

WI at auction time was 0.657%



High yield 0.653%. Tail -0.4 bps



Bid to cover 2.37x vs six-month average of 2.44x



Dealers 19.48% . Six-month average 20.9%



Directs 15.1%. Six-month average of 15.4%



Indirects 65.4%. Six-month average at 63.7%



Overall a solid B is the grade.