Treasury to auction off at 2 year, 5 year, and 7 year notes this week

Bid to cover: 2.64x

Dealers: 31.9%

Directs: 15.3%

Indirects: 52.8%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US treasury will auction off $54 billion of two-year notes at the top of the hour. Below are the 6 month averages for the major pieces: