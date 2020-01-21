US treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Pres. Trump wants to do more on infrastructure
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks from Davos WEF
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from Davos says:
- US growth projections for this year's too low
- Recent trade deals will lift growth.
- US trade issues it didn't hurt global economic growth.
- Pres. Trump wants to do more on infrastructure
- China, India have to work on climate issues
- Regulation moved way too far after financial crisis
- We don't believe in overregulation
- I think we will see very low-inflation and near term