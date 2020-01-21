US treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Pres. Trump wants to do more on infrastructure

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks from Davos WEF

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from Davos says:
  • US growth projections for this year's too low 
  • Recent trade deals will lift growth.  
  • US trade issues it didn't hurt global economic growth. 
  • Pres. Trump wants to do more on infrastructure
  • China, India have to work on climate issues
  • Regulation moved way too far after financial crisis
  • We don't believe in overregulation
  • I think we will see very low-inflation and near term


