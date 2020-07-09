US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking on CNBC: Trump administration focused on jobs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Treasury secretary Mnuchin speaking on CNBC

  • Trump administration is focused on jobs
  • Economists expected US to lose 40 million jobs. Only loss the 22 million jobs and have gained back a million jobs since the low
  • The Presidents economic plans are working
  • Want to make sure that airlines have liquidity so they have backstops
  • restaurants, hotels and airlines will clearly need more help
  • believes some airlines will need to use coronavirus treasury loan agreements
  • highly optimistic great progress will be made on vaccines by the end of the year
  • to support another round of stimulus via direct deposit into bank accounts 
  • will be US priority to get something done between the 20th July and the end of the month
  • had a call with McConnell yesterday on relief
  • want to make it so people are incentivized to go back to work
  • any extension around PPP will be much more targeted toward businesses that need it most
  • many businesses want to hire more people today
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose