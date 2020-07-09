Coming Up!
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaking on CNBC: Trump administration focused on jobs
Treasury secretary Mnuchin speaking on CNBC
- Trump administration is focused on jobs
- Economists expected US to lose 40 million jobs. Only loss the 22 million jobs and have gained back a million jobs since the low
- The Presidents economic plans are working
- Want to make sure that airlines have liquidity so they have backstops
- restaurants, hotels and airlines will clearly need more help
- believes some airlines will need to use coronavirus treasury loan agreements
- highly optimistic great progress will be made on vaccines by the end of the year
- to support another round of stimulus via direct deposit into bank accounts
- will be US priority to get something done between the 20th July and the end of the month
- had a call with McConnell yesterday on relief
- want to make it so people are incentivized to go back to work
- any extension around PPP will be much more targeted toward businesses that need it most
- many businesses want to hire more people today
