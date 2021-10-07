US troops have been in Taiwan for at least a year - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Americans have been secretly training Taiwan's forces

The WSJ is out with a story that could have geopolitical repercussions. They report that a small group of Americans has been training local forces.

About two dozen members of U.S. special-operations and support troops are conducting training for small units of Taiwan's ground forces, the officials said. The U.S. Marines are working with local maritime forces on small-boat training. The American forces have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, the officials said.
I don't think it's a market mover but it will be a theme to watch for the decade ahead.

This is also a chance to offer a reminder that Chinese markets reopen in about 11 hours after a week-long holiday.
