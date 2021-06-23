US warns on rising delta variant cases

This warning could be weighing on sentiment

The delta covid-19 variant appears to be spreading quickly in the US. The CDC chief said that it now makes up 20% of recent cases compared to just 3% a month ago.





US cases are currently at the lowest since the start of the pandemic but the fear is that in pockets of the country where vaccination rates are under 40% that there will be severe outbreaks in a new wave.





For me, I think that's likely and I fear what will happen in countries without the vaccine capacity. Perhaps when that picks up, vaccine take-up in the US will improve. At the same time, I don't see it significantly curbing US activity because no matter how bad it gets, the US isn't going to shut down to protect unvaccinated people.

