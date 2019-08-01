US weekly initial jobless claims 215K vs 214K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly initial jobless claims data

  • Prior week was 206K (revised to 207K)
  • Continuing claims 1699K vs 1677K
Claims are still at generational lows.
weekly jobless claims
ForexLive
