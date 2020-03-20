US will move tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15

All businesses will have additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties

Encourages those who are eligible for refunds to file now

This is no surprise, Mnunchin and other White House officials have been hinting at this for more than a week.





The knock-on effect, is that the US will have to shift some major borrowing to make this work, as highlighted by Guy Lebas from Janney who says "The T-bill issuance that this will entail is going to be absolutely insane."

