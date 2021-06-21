USD flexing, AUD and NZD giving back ground

The Australian and New Zealand dollars had gained ground earlier against the US dollar, as I posted in the wrap.

And they still have but they have dropped back in the last half hour or so. EUR, GBP, CAD are all also losing ground. Yen is strongly outperforming now, with USD/JPY on approach to its session lows towards 109.80.





Japanese equity indexes have reopened after their lunch break and are back on the slide. Nikkei is -4% on the day.





UST Yields continue to drop also.





There is no fresh news crossing.





AUD/USD:



