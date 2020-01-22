USD is ticking higher almost across the board

While ranges are not large some notable moves - USD/CHF is steadily moving higher

USD/JPY also up. Losing ground too are AUD and NZD, EUR back to is late US time lows (early Asia lows if you prefer)





Cable is hanging in there





I noted earlier the levels about for USD/JPY bids, it does appear the bids for USD a bit wider spread than just these.





We'll get some coronavirus news soon:

If there is ugly news on the virus we should see a reversal for yen and CHF as flow will seek out safety.











