USD is ticking higher almost across the board
While ranges are not large some notable moves - USD/CHF is steadily moving higher
USD/JPY also up. Losing ground too are AUD and NZD, EUR back to is late US time lows (early Asia lows if you prefer)
Cable is hanging in there
I noted earlier the levels about for USD/JPY bids, it does appear the bids for USD a bit wider spread than just these.
We'll get some coronavirus news soon:
If there is ugly news on the virus we should see a reversal for yen and CHF as flow will seek out safety.