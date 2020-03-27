USD losses widening further

I've noted a couple of times during the session on the losses for USD/JPY

And that is still happening, setting a new session low now as I up0date.

However, the losses for the USD are now widening more significantly

EUR/USD has popped its overnight high, above 1.1060

AUDUSD is still ticking higher, as is kiwi/USD. Cable too,

USD/CAD is a bit of a laggard:









Maybe some of the TA folks have thoughts on what appears to be a triple bottom for USD/CAD here?





A weakening US dollar comes as fears subside and the scramble for US dollars subsides a touch - helped along by MASSIVE Fed and other central bank action.











