USD losses widening further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I've noted a couple of times during the session on the losses for USD/JPY 

And that is still happening, setting a new session low now as I up0date.
However, the losses for the USD are now widening more significantly
  • EUR/USD has popped its overnight high, above 1.1060
  • AUDUSD is still ticking higher, as is kiwi/USD. Cable too, 
  • USD/CAD is a bit of a laggard:

Maybe some of the TA folks have thoughts on what appears to be a triple bottom for USD/CAD here?

A weakening US dollar comes as fears subside and the scramble for US dollars subsides a touch - helped along by MASSIVE Fed and other central bank action. 



