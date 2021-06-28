USD/JPY supported by rates differentials; look for 115 - Credit Agricole

USD/JPY is down 24 pips to 110.51





US 10-year rates continue to drift lower today, falling 5.4 bps to 1.47% and that's weighing on USD/JPY.







Credit Agricole CIB Research maintains a bullish bias on USD/JPY, expressing this view via holding a long exposure in spot targeting a move towards 115.







"USD/JPY remains supported, by the push higher in the US-Japan short-term rates differential. Indeed, while the US-Japan yield box is a major driver of the exchange rate, so too is the US-Japan short-term rates differential," CACIB notes.







"In the medium term, we continue to think a gradual move towards the exit by the Fed will see USD/JPY track higher to 115 and remain long USD/JPY, as a trade recommendation," CACIB adds.





