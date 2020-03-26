We are in the last hour...Buckle up

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Where we were when the hours started in the major indices

The price action on last hour of trading has been very volatile of late.  To set a benchmark, the following levels were the prices at 3 PM ET.

  • S&P index, 2594.44
  • NASDAQ index, 7686.41
  • Dow industrial average 22227.47
The S&P and Dow and working on their 3rd straight day of increases.  Barring a in the day tumble, that will be achieved.

The current snapshot of the market shows:
  • S&P index up 113.6 points or 4.59% at 2589.16
  • NASDAQ index up 293 points or 3.97% at 7676
  • Dow up 919 points or 4.34% at 22122
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose