We are in the last hour...Buckle up
Where we were when the hours started in the major indices
The price action on last hour of trading has been very volatile of late. To set a benchmark, the following levels were the prices at 3 PM ET.
The S&P and Dow and working on their 3rd straight day of increases. Barring a in the day tumble, that will be achieved.
- S&P index, 2594.44
- NASDAQ index, 7686.41
- Dow industrial average 22227.47
The current snapshot of the market shows:
- S&P index up 113.6 points or 4.59% at 2589.16
- NASDAQ index up 293 points or 3.97% at 7676
- Dow up 919 points or 4.34% at 22122