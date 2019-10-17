What happens now that Boris Johnson has managed to strike a Brexit deal?

We have been down this road before









For all the optimism we're seeing in the pound over the past week, all of that now hinges on whether or not Boris Johnson can get this deal through a parliamentary vote.





So, what are the key signs to watch for that?





The most obvious telltale sign is to watch for the stance adopted by the DUP. Just be reminded that Johnson doesn't have a working majority in parliament so he will need all the support he can get at this point in time.





As it stands, the DUP isn't quite on board yet so that means there is still a high chance of the deal failing to get through a vote in parliament.





What would that mean if we see such a scenario? Again, it just puts us back to a similar position when Theresa May was trying to get her Brexit deal through a vote - where she failed three times by the way.





Another possibility is if Johnson decides to couple his deal with a referendum vote in order to sway Labour lawmakers to get on his side. But that is likely a long shot and one he is almost certainly not going to pursue.







ForexLive

Otherwise, I still reckon it is a tall order for this Brexit deal to pass a vote in parliament at this juncture. But if the DUP and ERG gets on board, I think the pound has the potential to first head towards 1.33 before looking towards 1.35 next.

Just ask Theresa May how that worked out for her.