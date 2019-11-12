What is the market pricing in ahead of the RBNZ decision tomorrow?

Odds of a rate cut have gone up since overnight trading

In case you're wondering what's weighing on the kiwi dollar today, it is the fact that the market is pricing in higher odds of a 25 bps rate cut for tomorrow.





The odds were ~60% yesterday but with poor inflation expectations data earlier, it has now increased to ~76% with Westpac also revising their call to a rate cut tomorrow.





As such, the kiwi is the weakest performing major currency on the day with NZD/USD easing from 0.6360 levels to 0.6333 currently.





Given such odds as per the above, a decision by the RBNZ to cut rates tomorrow may still precipitate some weakness in the kiwi but if they do not deliver, expect a significant reversal to the topside for the currency as traders price out the event.





That said, I reckon the RBNZ will deliver a rate cut tomorrow in fear of seeing the currency strengthening in the short-term to dampen the inflation/economic outlook further.



