What time will we know the results of the Georgia runoff election?

Signs on when we will get the results





Polls in Georgia will close at 7 pm ET and then the counting starts.





The good news is that we're going to get the results quicker than we did in the general election. Officials changed rules that prevented the processing of mail-in and early votes before the poll close.







That means that counting will be quicker. It's also a shorter ballot and that may also improve the speed.





The downside of that is that modeling the initial results against the general election will become very difficult. A better strategy might be to compare the results as they come in versus the final results in the general. Still, be wary of false signals.





As for the time when we will have a good idea of the results, take it from the Georgia Secretary of State who said today:







"It depends how close it is but most likely it'll probably be tomorrow morning." "Lines are moving, we don't have long lines, hopefully we'll have a great turnout today." Some thing to keep in mind are that more than 3m people voted early with 2.1m of those in person compared to 2.7m in November. A total of 967K mail-in ballots have been returned compared to 1.3m in the general but that could rise as more are returned and processed.

Of the two votes, the one to focus on will be Perdue vs Ossoff. Perdue won by the larger result in the general compared to Loeffler so if one only one Republican wins, it will be him.





As of right now, the odds on PredictIt show a virtual dead heat however there has been some movement to Ossoff today (he's at 52-48 currently).



Warnock is leading 63-40.

